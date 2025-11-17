Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Monday to seal deals with France on a supply of air-defense capabilities, warplanes and missiles, seeking to bolster his army’s long-term capacity to fight Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Zelenskyy is in Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron as heavy Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine have increased in recent weeks and Moscow has reported sharp ground advances in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

“A historic agreement has also been prepared with France — there will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, air defense, and other defense capabilities. According to the visit schedule, this will take place on Monday,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Sunday.