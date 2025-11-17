The Greenpeace environment group said Sunday that France was sending reprocessed uranium to Russia for treatment so it can be reused, despite the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

The group argued that while it was legal, the trade was "immoral" as many nations seek to step up sanctions on the Russian government over its invasion launched in 2022.

Greenpeace members on Saturday filmed the loading of about 10 containers with radioactive labels onto a cargo ship in the English Channel port of Dunkirk, the nongovernmental organization said.