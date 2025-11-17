A woman was found dead in a rice field in northern Japan on Sunday in what police believe may have been a bear attack, while a separate incident the same day saw a bear enter an Aeon shopping mall and remain inside for more than two hours.

Police in the city of Kazuno, Akita Prefecture, received an emergency call at around 3:30 p.m. that a person was lying face up in a rice field in the city’s Hanawa district. Officers who arrived at the scene found an elderly woman collapsed and confirmed her death.

According to police, the woman had lacerations to her head and right hand, as well as what appeared to be bite wounds on both legs. Investigators are working to identify the victim and say a bear attack “cannot be ruled out.”