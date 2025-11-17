Princess Aiko left Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on Monday for her visit to Laos to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Responding to the Lao government's invitation, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako picked the Southeast Asian nation as the destination for her first official trip abroad.
"I will do my best," she said before getting on a commercial flight.
