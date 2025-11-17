Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi held talks with his Indonesian counterpart in Tokyo on Monday, with the pair earlier visiting a key naval base where they inspected frigates and submarines that Jakarta has expressed an interest in acquiring.

“We held broad discussions including on defense equipment and technology cooperation,” Koizumi said following a 55-minute meeting with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, ahead of a third round of “two-plus-two” talks between the countries’ foreign and defense ministers.

Koizumi noted that the two sides also spoke about the regional security environment and the future direction of bilateral cooperation, including matters such as the protection of military information to enable greater operational coordination.