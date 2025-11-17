Japan is looking to cool boiling tensions with China with the dispatch on Monday of a senior official to the country for talks to explain recent remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that Tokyo could deploy the Self-Defense Forces in a Taiwan emergency.

Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, is expected to meet with Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Asian Affairs Department.