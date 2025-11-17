Proposals to extend the runway at Sapporo’s Okadama Airport are moving forward with the aim of boosting commercial flight capacity and attracting more business jets and medevac flights.

The transport ministry in October proposed extending the airport’s runway from 1,500 meters to 1,800 meters. The plan, made in response to increasing travel demand driven by inbound tourism, is intended to support longer-distance routes and allow small jets to operate year-round.

Okadama Airport, a small facility catering exclusively to domestic flights that is also used by the Self-Defense Forces, is located about 20 minutes by car and 35 minutes by bus from Sapporo Station. Its single runway accommodates smaller propeller aircraft and regional jets operated by Hokkaido Air System, Toki Air and Fuji Dream Airlines.