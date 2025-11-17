Police in Tokyo are hunting for a male suspect after receiving a report Sunday morning that a woman was stabbed in the capital’s Minato Ward.
The incident occurred in the basement of a building in the busy Akasaka area, according to police. The victim, a self-proclaimed singer in her 40s, sustained serious injuries to her side and her left hand, with a stab reaching her organ. She was conscious when taken to the hospital.
The suspect, who was described as wearing black work clothes, fled the scene on a bicycle, carrying a knife, and appeared to head to the direction of the Aoyama district.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.