Police in Tokyo are hunting for a male suspect after receiving a report Sunday morning that a woman was stabbed in the capital’s Minato Ward.

The incident occurred in the basement of a building in the busy Akasaka area, according to police. The victim, a self-proclaimed singer in her 40s, sustained serious injuries to her side and her left hand, with a stab reaching her organ. She was conscious when taken to the hospital.

The suspect, who was described as wearing black work clothes, fled the scene on a bicycle, carrying a knife, and appeared to head to the direction of the Aoyama district.