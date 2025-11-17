Thailand said tariff talks with the U.S. will move forward on a separate track from its commitments to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thailand's border dispute with Cambodia.

Bangkok announced the position after Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke with Trump Friday night. Washington had earlier moved to halt trade negotiations pending Thai compliance over the peace declaration with Cambodia signed last month.

"The tariff negotiations will move forward and remain separate from border issues,” Thai government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said in a statement Saturday. He added that Trump told the Thai premier the U.S. "does not wish to interfere in the Thailand-Cambodia issue” under existing bilateral mechanisms.