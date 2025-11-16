A new deployment of federal agents arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s expanding immigration enforcement campaign, marking the latest push to carry out large-scale arrests in Democratic-led cities.

"We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed," U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

She didn’t provide any details of the deployment, including how many officers were there or what their duties would be.