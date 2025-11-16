Iranian authorities have launched cloud seeding operations to induce rainfall as the country faces its worst drought in decades, state media reported.

"Today, a cloud seeding flight was conducted in the Urmia Lake basin for the first time in the current water year," which begins in September, the official IRNA news agency said late Saturday.

Urmia, in the northwest, is Iran's largest lake, but has largely dried out and turned into a vast salt bed due to drought.