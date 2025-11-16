While the election of Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister last month prompted broad public reflection, the unprecedented rise of another woman to a crucial portfolio in the Cabinet drew less attention.

Satsuki Katayama’s selection as finance minister 20 years after her entry into politics marked a stunning homecoming — with the potential to put a new spin to Japan’s fiscal policy.

She is already taking steps to leave her mark on the ministry.

Her first move? Tweaking government pamphlets describing Japan’s debt situation.

The phrase “Japan has the highest debt-to-gross domestic product ratio in the world” was toned down to a milder “Japan’s debt level stands out when compared with other countries.”

On Wednesday, Katayama shot down speculation that the government would seek to impose a mileage-based levy on car owners to fund an upcoming economic stimulus package.

“Cars are made to be driven,” she told an Upper House Budget Committee in parliament. “We are not considering such a measure.”

As finance minister, Katayama will have to sell Takaichi’s “responsible and proactive fiscal policy” and convince markets that ambitious spending won’t affect the country’s precarious financial health — an arduous task given that her ministry is often seen as the last fortress of fiscal conservatism.

Katayama and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a Lower House Budget Committee meeting on Nov. 11 | Bloomberg

Katayama, who is anything but short on confidence, seems undaunted.

The daughter of a mathematician, she boasts the pedigree of the typical Japanese elite lawmaker. There is just one caveat: She’s a woman.

Katayama graduated from the law department of the University of Tokyo, a breeding ground for the country’s future bureaucrats and politicians. In 1982, she joined the finance ministry — then known as the treasure ministry — as its fifth female career bureaucrat.

After a number of transfers across the country, she capped her 23 years at the ministry as the first female examiner at the budget bureau, one of the most prestigious seats in Japan’s bureaucratic apparatus.

Examiners are the government’s primary cost-cutters, tasked with coordinating with other ministries to assess their budget requests and make budget estimates. There are currently 11 of them.

Katayama was in charge of defense spending for a year from 2004, when then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi pledged to contain Japan’s ballooning fiscal debt and depart from heavy dependence on huge public works spending.

It is said that during her tenure, she was a regular on what was referred to as the “dinosaurs rankings,” a list of the most feared senior officials at the ministry.

“At the time I thought that, in an organization that places great importance on tradition, she behaved like a woman of her time,” said Nobutaka Murao, a professor at Kwansei Gakuin University who served as a bureaucrat at the finance ministry from 1978 to 2002.

In 2005, she won a seat in the Lower House in a Shizuoka constituency by riding the wave of Koizumi’s popularity. After a bruising loss four years later, she was elected to the Upper House in 2010.

Since then, she has supported two of Takaichi’s three bids for the Liberal Democratic Party presidency — in 2021 and 2025. She couldn’t formally endorse any candidate in 2024 as she was a member of the party’s nonpartisan committee on the presidential election then.

Like Takaichi, Katayama has long espoused conservative views on issues such as whether to allow married couples to retain different surnames or extend protection to sexual minorities.

On financial policy, though, she has been more ambivalent.

While Takaichi was long known for her support of monetary easing and a weak currency, at least before making it to the country’s top office, Katayama has long struck a more neutral tone.

In an interview with conservative monthly Seiron in June, Katayama referred to the dire state of Japan’s coffers and highlighted the risk of a debt crisis, all while showing support for a potential cut in the consumption tax.

“The rate of the consumption tax is not an immutable law,” she said. “At the end of the day, with debt mounting, we need to make a political and economic judgment on the extent to which fiscal expansion should be pursued.”

As the head of an LDP panel on financial policy for four years from 2021, Katayama championed policies to boost government intervention in the economy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked to shore up support for small and medium-size companies hit by the crisis and strengthen the resilience of regional lenders.

Since becoming prime minister, Takaichi has promised to avoid tax hikes to finance her bold plans for economic growth. In fact, she has even refrained from ruling out cutting the consumption tax to stimulate the economy — a move that could put her in a collision course with the finance ministry.

Katayama was a young bureaucrat at the ministry in the 1980s when debate over the introduction of the tax swept Japan.

“She is essentially a fiscal conservative, but, as a politician, she’ll inevitably have to engage with various parties going forward,” Murao said of Katayama. “I expect her to demonstrate a kind of flexibility.”

Katayama’s new job description also puts her in charge of reviewing “special measures concerning taxation and subsidies,” an assignment that has piqued the curiosity of commentators.

A lean government and fiscal restraint form the core of the platform of the LDP’s new coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

The JIP has long framed subsidies as a sign of the LDP’s pork barrel politics and its entrenched ties with economic interest groups. The management of potential tensions within a two-party coalition already under stress will prove a key test for Katayama.

“She’s not the kind of politician who would abandon fiscal discipline to pander to public opinion,” Murao said. “I believe the emphasis will be placed on the ‘responsible’ part of responsible and proactive fiscal policy.”