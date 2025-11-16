Japan's economic stimulus package will exceed ¥17 trillion ($110 billion), Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said after meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

Since taking office in October, Takaichi has pledged to compile a sizeable package of spending measures to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs and boost investment in growth areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The administration is expected to finalize the package with approval by the Cabinet on Friday.