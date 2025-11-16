On Nov. 15, 1977, Megumi Yokota, 13, was on her way home from junior high school in the city of Niigata when she was abducted and taken to North Korea.
With Saturday marking 48 years since her abduction, time is running out for Japan.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office last month, said she will "do whatever it takes" to resolve the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.