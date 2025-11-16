Ohkawara Kakohki, once falsely accused of illegal exports, has filed a resident audit request with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, seeking three investigators' personal liabilities for part of the damages awarded to the machinery-maker.

The three were central figures in the investigations into the Yokohama-based company by the Public Security Bureau of the Metropolitan Police Department. One of them was found to have conducted "deceptive" interrogations in a ruling in the lawsuit seeking damages for the wrongful probes.

Ohkawara Kakohki contends that while the Tokyo government paid a total of ¥185 million in compensation, including damages for delayed payments, it has failed to fulfill its right to request payments from these individuals, according to lawyer Tsuyoshi Takada, representing the company.

The company's side mailed its request Friday.

"The police took only light disciplinary action," Takada told reporters. "To prevent any future wrongful prosecution, the responsibilities of the individuals must be clarified."

The audit will be conducted within 60 days. If the company disagrees with the outcome, it may file a resident lawsuit.

Tokyo High Court in May ruled that the investigations by the bureau were illegal in the suit against the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments. The judgment became final the next month.

In August, the police imposed punishments equivalent to a pay cut on two investigators, who have already quit, while the other, found to have conducted "deceptive" interrogations, received a reprimand from the head of the MPD Personnel and Training Bureau.