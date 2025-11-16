Police in Tokyo are hunting for a male suspect after receiving a report Sunday morning that a woman was stabbed in the capital’s Minato Ward.

The incident occurred in the basement of a building in the busy Akasaka area, according to police. The victim, a self-proclaimed singer in her 40s, sustained serious injuries to her side and her right hand. She was conscious when taken to the hospital.

The suspect, who was described as wearing black work clothes, fled the scene carrying a knife.

Investigators say the woman, who was visiting a store in the building’s basement, had no prior acquaintance with the suspect. She reportedly went to the store on business, and was attacked when she found it was locked. The woman may be a performer at a live music club in the building's basement.

According to the club's website, an afternoon performance was scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and an evening performance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., both of which were canceled.

The assault happened about 150 meters southwest of Tokyo Metro's Akasaka-mitsuke Station in a busy area lined with restaurants and office buildings.

