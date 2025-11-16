The U.S. wants South Korea to eventually deploy its newly approved nuclear-powered submarines to help counter China’s rapidly expanding fleet, calling it a responsibility expected of a key ally, according to a top U.S. admiral.

"Utilization of that submarine for countering China, I think is a natural expectation with that type of capability,” Adm. Daryl Caudle, chief of U.S. naval operations, said in Seoul on Friday. He spoke hours after both nations released a fact sheet that put in writing U.S. consent for South Korea to build nuclear-powered submarines.

"I think there will be a responsibility for Korea to deploy those submarines globally and move away from just being a regional navy to a global navy,” Caudle said.

The unexpected U.S. green light came after a meeting between President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in late October.

Although the approval is a major win for South Korea after years of seeking nuclear-powered submarines, Caudle’s comments expose another discrepancy in how the allies envision the project. South Korea has said it wants the submarines to deter North Korea.

The two nations already appeared divided over where the vessel should be built, its type and whether the U.S. should get free vessels as part of the deal, according to people familiar with the matter. It will also be many years before any of the submarines are built.

The talk of the new submarines comes at a delicate moment for Seoul as Lee seeks to improve ties with Beijing. During his first visit to South Korea in 11 years last month, President Xi Jinping said Beijing was ready to deepen communication and cooperation with South Korea.

Caudle said the U.S. decision to help South Korea build nuclear-powered attack submarines is a "historic moment” for both, but acknowledged the process "will not be quick.”

The two nations would, among other issues, need to amend or find a way to reconcile their nuclear energy pact, which prohibits Seoul from using such fuel for military use. Skepticism lingers over the legal and policy hurdles both sides are expected to face.

Caudle said North Korean naval capabilities are still seen as a regional threat rather than a direct one to the U.S. Although Pyongyang is working to obtain a submarine-launched ballistic missile, it still "has some ways to go before that’s credible,” he said.

Asked about the Latin America deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the admiral said he was not worried about its impact on the Navy’s readiness. Caudle said the Ford strike group has not been deployed for longer than originally scheduled.

"Deployment extensions are tough on our ships. They have impact on the readiness of our ships and the downstream maintenance of them,” he said. "When we commit to a seven-month deployment, I like to get back at the seven-month point and not have that extended.”