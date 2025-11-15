Ukrainian forces carried out an attack on a major Russian Black Sea port overnight, prompting a state of emergency, as Moscow launched a widespread air strike on Kyiv that killed at least six and damaged residential buildings.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine attacked Russian territory using long-range Neptune cruise missiles, calling it an "entirely just” response to Russia’s "ongoing terror.” While Ukrainian air defenses "neutralized” 14 Russian missiles, he said the Kremlin was taking strikes against civilian targets.

"Russia continues its terror against Ukrainian cities, specifically against civilian infrastructure — and the key targets for Russia last night were residential areas in Kyiv and energy facilities,” Zelenskyy said in a post on social-media platform X.