Senior Trump administration officials have held three meetings at the White House this week to discuss options for possible military operations in Venezuela, officials said on Friday, amid a growing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean.

President Donald Trump has deployed F-35 aircraft, warships and a nuclear submarine to the region as part of a military buildup following two months of deadly strikes against boats off Venezuela.

Earlier this week, the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group moved into the Latin America region — bringing with it more than 75 military aircraft and over 5,000 troops.