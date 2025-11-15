The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it will fulfill President Donald Trump's request to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties with former Democratic President Bill Clinton and JPMorgan, as Trump sought to shift the focus from his relationship with the convicted sex offender.

The move comes two days after a congressional committee released thousands of documents that raised new questions about Trump's relationship with the late financier, and marks the latest in a series of demands by Trump for federal law enforcement to pursue his perceived political enemies.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Jay Clayton, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, will lead the investigation. The Epstein scandal has been a political thorn in Trump’s side for months, partly because he amplified conspiracy theories about Epstein to his own supporters.