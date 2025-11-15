Russia plans to manufacture up to 120,000 of its cheap and devastating glide bombs this year, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official said, including 500 of a new, longer-range version which can reach more towns and cities.

Russia has ramped up arms production massively since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with defense plants operating around the clock. It does not disclose details of military output, which are classified as secret.

Reporters were unable to verify the 2025 target, which Maj. Gen. Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, disclosed in an interview.