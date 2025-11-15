U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would likely sue the BBC next week for as much as $5 billion after the British broadcaster admitted it wrongly edited a video of a speech he gave but insisted there was no legal basis for his claim.

The British Broadcasting Corp. has been plunged into its biggest crisis in decades after two senior leaders resigned following accusations of bias, including over the editing of Trump's speech on Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Trump's lawyers had initially set a Friday deadline for the BBC to retract its documentary or face a lawsuit for "no less" than $1 billion. They also demanded an apology and compensation for what they called "overwhelming reputational and financial harm," according to a letter seen by reporters.