U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, citing her recent criticism of his agenda in a notable rupture between Trump and one of his most outspoken congressional allies.

"I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the great state of Georgia," Trump posted on Truth Social late on Friday.

Greene, a member of the House of Representatives, has long been a fierce defender of Trump but in recent weeks she has taken positions at odds with the White House and some of her fellow Republicans.