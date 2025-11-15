For Larry Jackson, a Donald Trump-backing Republican hoping to unseat his party's incumbent in a West Virginia congressional primary next year, the fight in the U.S. Congress over Affordable Care Act subsidies is both personal and political ammunition.

Jackson, 42, says steep ACA premium hikes facing West Virginians — estimated by one think tank to average nearly 400% per enrollee next year — highlight the stakes of the expiring subsidies. It's an issue he plans to spotlight in a broader cost-of-living message for his campaign to unseat Representative Carol Miller, who has not committed to keeping them in place.

The elevation of ACA subsidies as an electoral issue among Republicans in one of the nation's most reliably conservative states a year before Americans go to the polls for midterm congressional elections underscores the issue's potential potency.