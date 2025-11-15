The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday marked the 70th anniversary of its establishment, as it looks to stage a comeback after recent electoral drubbings.

The LDP plans to approve at its next party convention, slated for next March, a new vision on the future of the country that would serve as party guidelines going forward.

Public approval ratings for the Cabinet in media polls have jumped since LDP President Sanae Takaichi became the country's first female prime minister late last month. But the LDP has a long way to go to regain support.