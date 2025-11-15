China has warned its citizens not to travel to Japan in the near term, the first significant retaliatory move by Beijing in an escalating row following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments that Tokyo could intervene militarily if China uses force against Taiwan.

“Recently, Japanese leaders have made blatantly provocative remarks regarding Taiwan, severely damaging the atmosphere for people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan and posing significant risks to the personal safety and lives of Chinese citizens in Japan,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Friday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in Japan solemnly remind Chinese citizens to avoid traveling to Japan in the near future,” it added.