On Nov. 15, 1977, Megumi Yokota, 13, was on her way home from junior high school in the city of Niigata when she was abducted and taken to North Korea.

With Saturday marking 48 years since her abduction, time is running out for Japan.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office last month, said she will "do whatever it takes" to resolve the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.