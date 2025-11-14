Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing have escalated further over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks suggesting Japan could intervene militarily if China uses force against Taiwan, this time prompting Beijing to warn that such a move would trigger a military response against Japan.

“If Japan dares to attempt an armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait situation, it would be an act of aggression and definitely meet a firm response from China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday. “We will firmly exercise our right to self-defense under the United Nations Charter and international law and defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Later in the night, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong hauled in Japan’s top envoy to China, Kenji Kanasugi, lodging an angry protest and issuing a direct threat.