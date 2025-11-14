Generative artificial intelligence poses a threat to journalistic integrity and the business of journalism, said the chair of the prominent Asahi Shimbun, one of the Japanese media outlets suing U.S. startup Perplexity AI over copyright infringement.

“Journalism should not tolerate freeloading,” said Shiro Nakamura, who is also the chair of the Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association (Nihon Shinbun Kyokai, or NSK), during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on Friday.

Publishers around the world have been sounding the alarm over copyright infringement on platforms that use generative AI. Nakamura said Japan’s publishers across the board were concerned about the impact generative AI is having on the news business.