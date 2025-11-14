The government on Friday compiled an emergency bear attack prevention plan, which further emphasized actively reducing the number of bears in the country and bolstering personnel who can take charge of such efforts, given the increasing threat posed by the animal.

During a ministerial meeting held on the issue on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara instructed ministries to create a roadmap by the end of the current fiscal year, including setting a new target for the number of bears that need to be captured according to each region.

“We aim to remove bears from residential areas and, by strengthening capture efforts, to reduce the excessive number of bears,” Kihara said during a news conference following the meeting. “Our goal is to establish a separation of habitats between humans and bears — to that end, we have comprehensively included all measures currently envisioned.”