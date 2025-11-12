Ukrainian investigators on Tuesday accused a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of orchestrating a $100 million corruption scheme, as a major standoff over graft in the war-torn country escalates.

The accusations against Timur Mindich are the latest episode in a sweeping corruption scandal involving claims of massive embezzlement from the energy sector, even as the country’s infrastructure is battered by Russian attacks.

Mindich co-owns the media production company Kvartal 95, founded by Zelenskyy, who was a star comedian before running for office.