A U.S. aircraft carrier strike group arrived in Latin America on Tuesday, escalating a military buildup Venezuela has warned could trigger a full-blown conflict as it announced its own “massive” deployment.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, entered an area under control of the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, which encompasses Latin America and the Caribbean, the command said in a statement.

The vessel’s deployment was ordered nearly three weeks ago, with the stated goal of helping to counter drug trafficking in the region.