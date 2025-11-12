Dozens of Indigenous protesters forced their way into the COP30 climate summit venue on Tuesday and clashed with security guards at the entrance to demand climate action and forest protection.

Shouting angrily, protesters demanded access to the U.N. compound where thousands of delegates from countries around the world are attending this year's U.N. climate summit in the Amazon city of Belem, Brazil.

Some waved flags with slogans calling for land rights or carried signs saying, "Our land is not for sale."