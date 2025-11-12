The U.S. military is exploring whether to build a temporary base capable of housing 10,000 people near the Gaza Strip as part of its push for a stabilization force of troops from other countries to monitor a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The navy is seeking a cost estimate from a list of pre-qualified companies for "a temporary, self-sustaining military base of operations capable of supporting 10,000 personnel and providing 10,000 square feet of office space for a period of 12 months,” according to a Request for Information sent to eligible contractors.

The Request for Information identifies the potential site as "near Gaza, Israel.” It was sent on Oct. 31, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing private deliberations. Responses were due Nov. 3.