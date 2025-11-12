Iraqis voted for a new parliament Tuesday, with an unexpectedly high turnout of more than 55%, at a pivotal time for the country and the wider region.

Iraq, which has long been vulnerable to proxy wars and is closely watched by Iran and the United States, has recently regained a sense of stability.

But, even as it tries to move past two decades of war since a U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein, the country of 46 million suffers from poor infrastructure and public services, mismanagement and corruption.