China’s cybersecurity agency accused the American government of orchestrating the theft of about $13 billion worth of Bitcoin, representing China’s most recent attempt to attribute major cyberattacks to the U.S.

The theft of the 127,272 Bitcoin tokens from the LuBian Bitcoin mining pool that took place in December 2020 is one of the largest crypto heists in history. The hack, according to the Chinese National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center, is likely a "state-level hacker operation” led by the U.S., citing the quiet and delayed movement of the stolen Bitcoin fits a government-level action rather than a typical criminal behavior.

The report, published last week, links the stolen Bitcoin from LuBian, once one of the largest Bitcoin mining operations in the world, with tokens that were confiscated by the U.S. government, which the U.S. said are associated with Chen Zhi, the chair of Cambodian conglomerate Prince Group. Chen was charged by the U.S. with engaging in a wire-fraud conspiracy and operating a money-laundering scheme in October. The U.S. has declined to say when or how the Bitcoin was seized.