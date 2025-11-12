Israel's police and military said Tuesday that security forces arrested several Israeli settlers after violent clashes near the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem, during which Palestinians were injured and property was destroyed.

The military said it dispatched troops after "masked Israeli civilians ... attacked Palestinians and set fire to property in the area."

"Security forces operated to disperse the confrontation using riot dispersal means and apprehended several Israeli civilians," it said, adding that four injured Palestinians were evacuated for medical treatment.