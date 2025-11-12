A Chinese woman described as a "super villain” who orchestrated a multibillion dollar investment fraud to buy Bitcoin was sentenced to 11 years and 8 months in jail by a London judge.

Zhimin Qian, who evaded arrest in China after fleeing on a moped to the Myanmar border, traveled through southeast Asia and Europe using fake passports before settling in Britain under a fake name — Yadi Zhang. She was arrested as part of the largest Bitcoin seizure ever by British police — now worth $6.4 billion.

Qian was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of possessing and transacting in criminal property in August. Her assistant, Seng Hok Ling, 47, was also jailed for 4 years and 11 months for his role in dealing with criminal money.