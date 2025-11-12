As a response to rising prices in Japan — particularly the recent resurgence in rice costs — officials are considering the distribution of “rice tickets” to make the staple grain more affordable for certain households under the policy of the newly elected government.

“Regarding rice tickets, we are already responding using the priority support grant for local governments in regions that need it,” said Norikazu Suzuki, the new farm minister appointed under the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. “We will consider providing further assistance as part of our measures to address rising prices, including in these regions.”

Rice tickets are vouchers issued by organizations such as the national federation of rice wholesalers (Zenbeihan) and the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (Zen-Noh). They have been distributed for decades and typically offer coupons worth ¥440 each that can be used to purchase rice.