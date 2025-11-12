The ruling Liberal Democratic Party began internal discussions Wednesday on a proposal to reduce the number of seats in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, or parliament.

The party agreed with its new coalition partner, Japan Innovation Party, to aim for enacting legislation to reduce Lower House seats during the ongoing extraordinary Diet session, slated to run through Dec. 17.

"We need to proceed firmly with the agreed matters," LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki said at Wednesday's meeting of the party's political system reform headquarters, chaired by former Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato.