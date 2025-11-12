Joo Ho-young, head of a suprapartisan league of South Korean lawmakers working to promote friendship with Japan, has called on Tokyo to take a restrained approach regarding the disputed Sea of Japan islets known in Japan as Takeshima.

In an interview in Tokyo on Tuesday, Joo, also deputy head of South Korea's National Assembly, said that the issue easily infuriates South Korean people and triggers anti-Japanese sentiment. He stressed the need to manage the matter without putting public sentiment to the fore.

The islets in Shimane Prefecture, known as Dokdo in South Korea, are controlled by Seoul and claimed by Tokyo.