Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday that a proposed supplementary budget would include spending to help local governments address attacks by bears.

“We’ll compile a package of measures soon and implement them using a supplementary budget,” Takaichi said at a meeting of the House of Councilors Budget Committee, referring to her government’s efforts to cope with a surge in bear attacks.

“We’ll expand support” to local governments, including providing financial assistance to cover bear hunting and capture fees, she said.

The government aims to enact an extra budget during the ongoing parliamentary session set to end on Dec. 17.

Also at the session, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said that it was natural for the country to discuss the pros and cons of possessing nuclear-powered submarines.

Takaichi also declined to replace Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato, a member of her Liberal Democratic Party implicated in a slush fund scandal involving the ruling party. She said she has “no intention” to withdraw her own appointment.

On a call for holding talks between the ruling and opposition parties to strengthen regulations on political donations from companies and organizations, Takaichi said, “We’ll first sort out our views within the ruling parties.”

Meanwhile, Takaichi said her Cabinet has no plans to submit a draft constitutional amendment to parliament.

The prime minister also said that she has no intention to promote the use of the Imperial Rescript on Education at educational sites. The Imperial Rescript served as the guiding principles of Japanese education before and during World War II.