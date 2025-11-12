Deadly explosions in the capitals of India and Pakistan within 24 hours of each other killed at least 20 people and left several injured, heightening concern of renewed tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Even as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was still investigating the cause of the blast in New Delhi on Monday evening — when a car slowed down at a traffic light near the historic Red Fort and exploded — a suicide bomber outside a crowded court building in Islamabad blew himself up on Tuesday afternoon after he was denied entry into the premises.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad accused India of backing terrorist attacks in Pakistan from Afghan territory and described Tuesday’s incident as one of the "worst examples of Indian state-sponsored terrorism in the region.” The statement offered no evidence linking the blast to New Delhi and comes amid a pattern of similar accusations by Islamabad.