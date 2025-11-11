President Donald Trump pardoned dozens of Republicans, including Rudy Giuliani, who aided his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a largely symbolic gesture toward some of his top allies.

The list posted by Ed Martin, the U.S. pardon attorney, includes people who served as so-called “alternate electors” in states won by former President Joe Biden, as well as prominent Trump supporters such as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman.

Presidential pardons apply only to federal crimes, and the people included in the list have not been charged at that level in connection with their conduct related to the 2020 election. Trump’s clemency would not affect the remaining state prosecutions, which have moved slowly and, in some cases, hit significant legal roadblocks.