Donald Trump notched another victory in his war on the media when the U.K.’s national broadcaster apologized over a misleading edit of the U.S. president’s remarks and two executives resigned.

By using, or threatening to use, the courts and his administration’s authority, Trump has already forced a series of major concessions from some of the largest outlets in the U.S. The British Broadcasting Corp.’s decision shows the campaign is reverberating with international consequences.

BBC Chairman Samir Shah acknowledged on Monday that edited footage of Trump’s speech near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which aired on the documentary program Panorama just before last year’s presidential election, wrongly gave "the impression of a direct call for violent action.” The Telegraph first reported on the issue over the past week.