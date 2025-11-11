Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was freed from his "nightmare” in a Paris jail just 20 days into a five-year sentence over an alleged electoral funding conspiracy linked to the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi’s regime.

A court in the French capital decided on Monday that Sarkozy can be let out of the notorious Prison de la Sante while he challenges his conviction.

The tribunal said that keeping him behind bars would be "an exceptional measure” if there were no other ways to protect evidence and witnesses, prevent collusion among defendants or avoid flight. It ordered special measures to ensure Sarkozy stays in the country and added Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin to a list of people he’s prevented from contacting.