The governor of Niigata Prefecture will make a rare visit to one of Japan’s most-troubled nuclear power plants this week, an event that will be watched closely by gas traders for any hint that the facility might be restarted.

Hideyo Hanazumi is scheduled to visit Tokyo Electric Power Co.’s Kashiwazaki Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant and an associated training facility on Friday, the local government announced, without giving further details. The plant, better known by its KK initials, was idled after the 2011 Fukushima disaster and requires the governor’s approval to restart.

Japanese news agency Kyodo, citing an unidentified local official, reported on Tuesday that the governor is expected to make a decision this month. An official at the Niigata prefectural government said the governor had not commented about the matter.