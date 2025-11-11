The government adopted Tuesday a draft antistalking law amendment that prohibits the act of collecting location information by abusing loss prevention tags and enables police to issue warnings against stalkers without requests from victims.

It hopes to get the bill enacted during the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, or Japan's parliament, which is slated to run through Dec. 17.

Loss prevention tags, which emit signals that are picked up by nearby smartphones to obtain location information, can be used to track individuals without their consent.