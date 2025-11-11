The Japan Tourism Agency is considering covering half the cost of installing fences around rotenburo outdoor baths at ryokan inns and hotels to prevent bear attacks amid a surge in sightings, sources said Monday.

The measure will be part of a government package, to be compiled later this month, aimed at addressing bear attacks across the country.

The proposed subsidy program will be funded from the ¥300 million allocated for safety measures at tourist sites under the government’s fiscal 2025 initial budget. If additional resources are needed, the agency plans to secure funding under the government’s fiscal 2026 budget.

Officials said details of the subsidy program will be determined later, after consulting lodging operators, as some are expected to hesitate to use the fences due to concerns that they could spoil the scenery.

This year, areas of Japan, mainly in the Tohoku region, have reported cases of bear intrusions at accommodation facilities.

In October, a worker cleaning an outdoor bath at a hot spring facility in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, was found dead following a bear attack.