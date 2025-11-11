The chief of Thailand’s armed forces said on Monday he was “halting all agreements” with Cambodia following a landmine blast along their border that maimed a Thai soldier, escalating tensions between the neighbors who clashed in July.

U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker a peace deal between the two Southeast Asian nations, following a five-day border conflict. Both sides signed an expanded truce in Malaysia last month in his presence.

“The Thai military is halting all agreements until Cambodia can show clear sincerity that they will not be hostile,” Thai Supreme Commander General Ukris Boontanondha was quoted as saying in social media posts by the Thai armed forces.